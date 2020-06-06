Brazilian president threatens WHO exit after country passes 35,000 deaths – Armenian News

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro threatens to tug the country of the World Health Organisation after reviews of 1,000 deaths from coronavirus for a fourth consecutive day, ABC News reviews.

Meanwhile, a gaggle of scientists has written to the UK Government urging them to not loosen up coronavirus restrictions because the country turns into the second to file greater than 40,000 deaths and China has issued a journey warning to its residents, advising them towards journey to Australia amid what it says is elevated racism following the coronavirus outbreak.