Brazilian mother strangles son, 11, to death because he kept playing on his phone

Alexandra Dougokenski later confessed that she had strangled him

A mother who appeared to be the right father or mother strangled her 11-year-old son to death because she was fed up with him playing on his cell phone late into the evening.

Police in Brazil mentioned they charged Alexandra Dougokenski with Rafael’s homicide on Thursday, July 2 after she confessed to the stunning crime.

It comes simply weeks after Rafael recorded a poem by which he expressed how a lot he cherished his mother.

In the poem, Rafael thanked his mother for taking care of him and his brother and mentioned that her smile meant ‘all the things’ to him.

Above, mother and son pictured collectively

The 33-year-old divorced mum of two initially tried to divert consideration away from herself by claiming the kid had run away from dwelling following an argument over his behaviour.

Investigators launched an intensive search, with the assistance of sniffer canines and anxious household and buddies, within the forest shut to the household’s home in Planato, Rio Grande do Sul state.

When the search failed to discover the boy, she broke down and confessed that she had strangled him with a garments line in a rage.

The suspect claimed she ‘could not stay with the lie anymore’ and wanted to offload the ‘burden’ on her conscience.

The physique was discovered on May 25 in a big cardboard field within the storage of a neighbour’s home (above) simply six yards from the household’s property

Ten days after he disappeared, she revealed the place the schoolboy’s stays had been hidden.

The physique was discovered on May 25 in a big cardboard field within the storage of a neighbour’s home simply six yards from the household’s property.

The badly decomposing corpse was wrapped in a sheet with a plastic bag positioned over the top.