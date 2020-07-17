Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Champion Says He Lost Bitcoin Bought in 2015

Craig Jones, a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu fighter based in Australia, has revealed he was one of the poor souls who missed out on the Bitcoin all-time high in 2017 after misplacing his coins.

According to a July 16 post on the CoinJar blog, the 29-year-old former International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation World No-Gi Champion and two-time Abu Dhabi Combat Club Trials champion purchased Bitcoin (BTC) in 2015 when the price was roughly $200-400. However, he couldn’t cash in when the price topped $20K in December 2017. Jones said:

“Me and a couple of mates bought some bitcoin for s—-s and giggles and then forgot about it almost immediately. Then when things went crazy a couple of years later we were all frantically trying to work out who had the password but nobody could remember how to get our account back.”

Jones, who is known for utilizing leg locks to take down his opponents, has also been paid prize money in crypto assets. The fighter was awarded $1,000 in Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as part of a prize for winning a match in the UK. Melbourne-based crypto exchange CoinJar also announced that they would be sponsoring Jones with crypto via his exchange account.

Crypto no stranger to fighters

Many prominent names in fighting organizations worldwide have been turned onto cryptocurrency and digital payments. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Jon Fitch became one of the first in MMA to be paid in BTC back in 2015. Cointelegraph also reported in April that UFC fighter Ben Askren used his Twitter account to promote the Bitcoin rewards halving on May 11.