Brazilian airline Azul reaches deal to cut aircraft leasing costs By Reuters

©Reuters E2-195 airplane with Brazil’sNo 3 airline Azul SA logo design is seen throughout a launch occasion in Sao Jose dos Campos



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA (N:-RRB- stated on Tuesday it had actually reached an arrangement with its aircraft lessors that would assist it conserve some 3.2 billion reais ($59461 million) in working capital through 2021 and be paid back starting in2023

The airline has actually remained in settlements with lessors as the coronavirus crisis thwarted Latin America’s flight market inMarch Azul employed a restructuring company when the crisis embeded in and stated it was renegotiating its financial obligations out of court to prevent a capacity Chapter 11 insolvency filing.

The airline now states its brand-new contracts cover 98% of the business’s leasing liabilities and has actually handled to lower its leasing costs by 77% in between April and December of this year.

Azul stated it would make up for these discount rates by paying “slightly higher” leasing costs beginning in 2023.

Azul is Brazil’sNo 3 airline and is managed by David Neeleman, the creator of JetBlue

