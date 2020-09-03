Brazil women footballers to receive equal pay | Football News





Marta and Neymar will receive equal pay for representing Brazil

Brazil have actually revealed they will turn into one of the couple of countries to pay their women’s and guys’s football groups similarly.

Brazil’s female gamers such as Marta will be paid the like Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and Roberto Firmino.

“The CBF has equalled the prize money and allowances between men’s and women’s football, which means the women players will earn the same as the men,” stated the federation’s president Rogerio Caboclo.

Brazil sign up with Australia, Norway and New Zealand amongst the countries who pay their guys and women the exact same quantity.

It will be used to the groups taking part in the Olympics next year along with the next World Cup competitions.

Caboclo stated: “It will be proportionally the like what Fifa …