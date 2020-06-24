Brazil Suspends WhatsApp’s New Payments System

Brazil’s central bank effortlessly suspended a newly-launched system allowing users of Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service to send money via chats, ordering Visa and Mastercard to halt payments and transfers via the machine.

The central bank said in a statement that rolling out the service without previous analysis by the monetary authority could damage the Brazilian payments system in the regions of competition, efficiency and data privacy.

The system, launched last week in a nationwide rollout, allowed users to transfer funds to individuals or local businesses inside a chat, attaching payments because they would a photograph or video.

The central bank’s move is the latest setback in payments for owner Facebook, which pared back its plans for a global payments system called Libra after meeting stiff resistance from regulators. WhatsApp has over 120 million users in Brazil, its second-largest market behind India, where it has in addition struggled to roll out a payments system.

If Visa and Mastercard usually do not comply with the order, they might be at the mercy of fines and administrative sanctions, the statement said.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the messaging service would carry on working with “local partners” and the central bank to provide digital payments because of its users in Brazil employing a business model ready to accept more participant, which would address regulators concerns on market concentration.

Earlier on Tuesday, before Visa and Mastercard operations with WhatsApp were suspended, the central bank issued regulation saying it might require market participants to get previous approval to operate in payments.

WhatsApp launched its Brazil services without requesting central bank authorisation, because it was operating as an intermediary between consumers and banking institutions.

Some observers called the regulator’s decision an overreaction, while others said WhatsApp presented a potential risk when it comes to market concentration and privacy.

“It is a bit odd that the central bank decided to suspend WhatsApp as the regulator is already able to oversee all market participants which joined WhatsApp,” said Carlos Daltozo, co-head of equities at Eleven Financial. “Besides that, WhatsApp is open to form new partnerships.”

WhatsApp started its operations in Brazil in partnership with fintech Nubank, state-controlled lender Banco do Brasil SA, Visa, Mastercard, and lender Sicredi.

In a different setback for the venture on Tuesday, Brazil’s antitrust watchdog, Cade, blocked WhatsApp’s partnership with credit and debit card operator Cielo to process the payments.

As Cielo is already Brazil’s largest payment processor, a partnership with the biggest messaging service could pose an industry concentration risk, Cade said. Shares in Cielo soared 30 % on the afternoon WhatsApp announced payments service in Brazil.

The central bank’s move comes since the regulator ready to launch an unique instant payments system in November, called Pix, joining more than 980 participants.

“It is complicated when the regulator also becomes a player and seems to be more worried about its own payment system,” said a source at a standard bank that has partnered with WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp spokesperson said it was focused on working with the central bank to integrate systems once Pix became available.

Private banks are also wary about opening valuable client data to tech giants such as Facebook. Some executives have also pointed to security issues and a lack of accountability if a transaction goes wrong.

Mastercard said it would adhere to the central bank ruling and continue steadily to develop a forward thinking payment environment.

Facebook and Visa failed to immediately answer requests for comment. Cielo declined to comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2020