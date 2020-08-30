Brazil says is confident U.S. steel quota to be lifted in time By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters

BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil thinks steel import quotas just recently enforced upon the country by the United States will be lifted as market conditions enhance, the foreign ministry stated in a declaration on Saturday.

Late on Friday, the White House revealed that it was re-imposing import quotas on particular Brazilian steel items, as domestic manufacturers handle a plunging market.

In Brazil’s Saturday declaration, the foreign ministry acknowledged the choice, including that discussion over the matter would resume in December.

“The Brazilian government maintains a strong belief that the recovery of the U.S. steel sector, frank and constructive dialogue regarding the matter – to be taken back up in December – and the exceptional quality of bilateral relations will allow the full re-establishment and even intensification of trade in semi-finished steel,” the ministry stated.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always genuine-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating costs are a sign and …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 13

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR