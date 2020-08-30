Brazil says is confident U.S. steel quota to be lifted in time By Reuters

©Reuters



BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil thinks steel import quotas just recently enforced upon the country by the United States will be lifted as market conditions enhance, the foreign ministry stated in a declaration on Saturday.

Late on Friday, the White House revealed that it was re-imposing import quotas on particular Brazilian steel items, as domestic manufacturers handle a plunging market.

In Brazil’s Saturday declaration, the foreign ministry acknowledged the choice, including that discussion over the matter would resume in December.

“The Brazilian government maintains a strong belief that the recovery of the U.S. steel sector, frank and constructive dialogue regarding the matter – to be taken back up in December – and the exceptional quality of bilateral relations will allow the full re-establishment and even intensification of trade in semi-finished steel,” the ministry stated.