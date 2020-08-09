Brazil registers 3,035,422 confirmed cases of coronavirus, total deaths rise to 101,049 By Reuters

Brazil has actually signed up 3,035,422 cases of the infection considering that the pandemic started, and the main death toll from COVID-19 has actually increased to 101,049, according to ministry information. Brazil’s coronavirus break out is the world’s worst after the United States.

(Reuters) – Brazil reported 23,010 brand-new cases of the unique coronavirus and 572 deaths from the illness brought on by the infection in the past 24 hours, the health ministry stated on Sunday.

