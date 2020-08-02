Brazil registers 25,800 new coronavirus cases, death toll tops 94,000 By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Manaus
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil taped 25,800 extra validated cases of the book coronavirus and 541 deaths from the illness triggered by the infection in the past 24 hours, the health ministry stated on Sunday.
Brazil has actually signed up more than 2.73 million cases of the infection given that the pandemic started, while the authorities death toll has actually increased to 94,104, according to ministry information.
