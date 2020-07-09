Brazil Press Association to sue Bolsonaro over Covid-19 exposure

By
Jasyson
-
The association, referred to as ABI, so-called Bolsonaro didn’t respect the safety distance from reporters, and shot to popularity his mask at Tuesday’s televised press conference in the capital Brasília, where he announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

ABI’s statement accuses Bolsonaro of endangering the lives of journalists have been present. “The country cannot watch continued behavior that is beyond irresponsible and constitutes clear crimes against public health, without reacting,” said the association’s president, Paulo Jeronimo de Souza.

Three TELEVISION stations — CNN Brasil, TV Record and TV Brasil — were present at the press conference. CNN Brasil reporter Leandro Magalhaes will be tested for herpes Wednesday, and is working at home until that he gets his result.
After Tuesday´s press conference, congressman Marcelo Freixo tweeted that he filed a lawsuit against Bolsonaro with the Federal Attorney’s Office. “The president violated Articles 131 and 132 of the Penal Code by removing his mask during the interview in which he announced that he has the coronavirus,” Freixo said.

Bolsonaro’s office didn’t respond to an obtain comment.

In light of Bolsonaro’s diagnosis, ministers who recently had contact with the president are also tested for Covid-19 over the past two days. Secretary of Government Luiz Eduardo Ramos, Regional Development Minister Rogério Marinho and Chief of Staff Braga Netto tested negative, according to the offices of each minister.

Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Defense Minister General Fernando Azevedo, and General Secretary of Government Jorge Oliveira, were also tested for the virus and so are awaiting their results, according to their offices.



Source link

Post Views: 3

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR