Brazil police target key Bolsonaro supporters in fake news raids | World news

Brazilian police have raided addresses linked to a few of Jair Bolsonaro’s most ardent on-line cheerleaders as a part of an investigation right into a fake news community investigators reportedly suspect may very well be linked to the president’s son.

The operation’s targets have been an eclectic and influential forged of hardcore Bolsonaristas together with a former Femen activist-turned-anti-abortion-militant; a comic book and musician whose repertoire features a sexually express JK Rowling parody referred to as “Harry Fucker”; a gun-toting, communist-bashing congressman; a hard-right blogger; and a multimillionaire retail magnate famed for putting big replicas of the Statue of Liberty exterior his shops.

There was rejoicing among the many president’s opponents and outrage amongst followers as federal police investigators executed 29 search warrants round Brazil as a part of an inquiry into the alleged group and its monetary backers.

Mobile telephones and computer systems have been reportedly seized in properties and workplaces in Brazil’s capital, Brasília, and 5 states.

Bolsonaro’s social media savvy son, Carlos Bolsonaro, attacked what he referred to as an “unconstitutional, political and ideological” investigation. Last month one among Brazil’s prime papers, the Folha de São Paulo, claimed police had recognized the 37-year-old as one of many alleged key members of a “criminal fake news racket” engaged in threatening and defaming Brazilian authorities.

Filipe Martins, a prime presidential adviser, tweeted: “Journalists, comedians and ordinary citizens who acted spontaneously are being treated like criminals for daring to express views that displeased the establishment.”

Another pro-Bolsonaro activist, Davy Albuquerque da Fonseca, complained: “This is open persecution of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. The nation is living through the darkest and most authoritarian period in its entire history.”

The pro-Bolsonaro web site, Terça Livre, accused the federal police of “intimidation” and stated telephones and laptops had been seized from the automobile of its founder, the blogger Allan dos Santos, after they raided its headquarters at 6.43am on Wednesday.

Opposition politicians hailed the raids as a serious blow to the alleged Bolsonarian fake news machine.

Marcelo Freixo, from the Socialism and Liberty occasion, tweeted: “The Bolsonaro family … has built a fake news network that operates from within the presidential palace and the offices of congressional allies. This is public money being used to commit crimes.”

Douglas Garcia, a Bolsonarian congressman who was among the many targets, painted the operation as a leftwing assault.

“You want to silence the voices of conservatives on social networks … You want to criminalize other people’s freedom of opinion – the freedom the internet gives people … But you will not succeed,” stated Garcia, whose workplace in São Paulo’s parliament was raided.