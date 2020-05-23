Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases – Panorama

Brazil has confirmed greater than 330,000 cases of the coronavirus, surpassing Russia to become the nation with the second-highest variety of infections, behind solely the United States, Al Jazeera reported.

The grim milestone on Friday got here because the World Health Organization (WHO) known as South America “a new epicentre” of the lethal virus, with the WHO’s emergencies director, Mike Ryan, expressing most concern for Brazil, the supply stated.