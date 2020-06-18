Brazil corruption: Police arrest ex-aide to Jair Bolsonaro’s son Flavio

Image copyright

Mr Bolsonaro was elected on an anti-corruption platform





A former aide to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s eldest son has been arrested included in an investigation in to alleged corruption.

Fabrício Queiroz is suspected of being element of a scheme to embezzle the salaries of phantom employees in the Rio de Janeiro assembly when Flávio Bolsonaro was a situation lawmaker.

He had been busy but was arrested at a property of a personal lawyer to the Bolsonaro family near São Paulo.

Flávio Bolsonaro denies any wrongdoing.

The case could be embarrassing for the far-right president, who came to office in January 2019 after running on an anti-corruption campaign and promising to be tough on crime.

Mr Bolsonaro is already facing an investigation in to an so-called attempt to interfere with law enforcement, and has seen some allies being targeted by a split up inquiry over an so-called fake news scheme.

The political crisis has deepened as the coronavirus continues to spread across Brazil, which includes now the world’s second-highest number of cases – over 955,000 – and deaths, more than 46,500. Mr Bolsonaro, who initially described the virus as a “little flu”, has been heavily criticised for his handling of the outbreak.

How pandemic turned political in Brazil

What’s the case about?

Brazilian authorities identified 1.2m reais (£180,000; $220,000 in current figures) in bank transactions within an account belonging to Mr Queiroz between 2016 and 2017, when Flávio was a Rio state lawmaker.

State prosecutors say 54-year-old Mr Queiroz – a former policeman and ex-driver to Flávio – ran a scheme involving phantom employees in Flávio’s office. They allege that the main salaries was diverted, with the proceeds being laundered through a chocolate shop franchise and two flats.

Mr Queiroz was arrested at a house of legal counsel to the Bolsonaro family





Mr Queiroz was arrested in a raid on a property that belongs to Frederick Wassef, a lawyer to the Bolsonaro family, in the town of Atibaia, in São Paulo state. Mr Bolsonaro once said Mr Queiroz had been his friend because the 1980s.

Flávio served as state legislator for 16 years. Now a federal senator, he’s got called the investigation a political attack on his family, writing on Twitter: “I face today’s events with tranquillity. The truth will prevail! Another piece on the playing board was moved to attack Bolsonaro… It’s a brutal game!”

The president, his son and Mr Wassef had denied in a number of occasions having any familiarity with Mr Queiroz’s whereabouts. Mr Queiroz’s lawyer and Mr Wassef never have commented, and the president is yet to react.

What will be the other cases against President Bolsonaro and his allies?

The Supreme Court has already been investigating allegations that President Bolsonaro tried to interfere in the task of the federal police for political motives, following accusations created by former Justice Minister Sergio Moro.

Mr Moro, a former judge who oversaw Brazil’s biggest anti-corruption investigation known as Operation Carwash, resigned in April saying Mr Bolsonaro had pressed him to change the chief of the federal police.

He also accused the president of seeking to interfere in investigations that involved family members, as well as requested intelligence reports. Mr Bolsonaro has denied the allegations.

A amount of Bolsonaro allies including business leaders, bloggers and lawmakers are being investigated in an incident that involves an alleged scheme to spread defamatory fake news and threats against Supreme Court members.

A report by Folha de S.Paulo newspaper in April said the federal police had identified another of Mr Bolsonaro’s sons, Carlos, as a key member of the scheme. It said the finding was at the centre of the president’s attempt to change law enforcement chief. Carlos Bolsonaro has rejected the allegations.

And there is a split up investigation in to anti-democratic rallies organised by Bolsonaro supporters calling for military intervention in politics and the closure of the Supreme Court and Congress. The president has endorsed a number of the protests, and critics say he has sent ambiguous messages about his commitment to the democratic institutions.

Earlier this week, six far-right militants were arrested, like the alleged leader of the group, Sara Giromini, called Sara Winter. The domiciles and offices of so-called organisers were also raided.

Mr Bolsonaro has urged the Supreme Court to suspend the “fake news” investigations, saying the justices are politically biased and target his supporters.