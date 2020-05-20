Brazil coronavirus: ‘Our biggest problem is fake news’

Image copyright

Ms Oliveira pleaded with individuals to cease believing fake information and keep house on Nurses Day





On Nurses Day final week, Elaine Oliveira posted an image of herself in full protecting gear on Instagram and begged individuals to remain house.

The 33 yr previous was too exhausted to get off the bed after working by means of the night time at a hospital in Fortaleza, in north-eastern Ceará state.

She had not seen her mother and father in two months. “I miss them deeply and it hurts,” Ms Oliveira wrote.

“As I write this, my fellow colleagues are working hard at someone’s bedside, trying to save their lives or give them some dignity.

“I don’t want applause or congratulations, I want you to stay home to protect you, me and your family.”

Flouting lockdown

Ms Oliveira had wished to get these phrases off her chest for a while, she informed the BBC.

She had been watching whereas so many fellow Brazilians ignored or pointedly flouted measures supposed to guard the inhabitants from Covid-19.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, specifically, have tried to minimize the seriousness of the illness.

President Bolsonaro has dismissed Covid-19 and inspired individuals to flout social distancing measures





They have organised protests in opposition to, and in defiance of, social distancing guidelines.

“Today is Nurses Day and the president of my country rides a jet ski and says, ‘So what?’” Ms Oliveira wrote on Instagram.

“These are not just numbers, they are people who have children, parents, partners. They’re loved and they want to live.”

‘Very deflated’

Brazil now has the third highest variety of Covid-19 circumstances on this planet – round 1 / 4 of 1,000,000, ,according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

But consultants recommend the determine could possibly be greater than three million.

“I can categorically say that Brazil has become the most important epicentre for the spread of the Covid-19 virus in the world,” Domingos Alves, a professor on the Ribeirao Preto Medical School informed BBC News Brasil.

Almost 18,000 individuals have died in line with official figures, however Prof Alves warns that the demise toll has been massively underreported.

Coronavirus: Where are circumstances nonetheless rising?

‘Undocumented virus explosion’ sweeps Brazil

And but President Bolsonaro insists that Covid-19 is “only a mild flu”.

The far-right chief has been attending anti-lockdown demonstrations, shaking palms with supporters, and even promising to carry a barbecue “for about 30 guests” in the midst of the pandemic.

Questioned by journalists final month after Brazil’s demise toll exceeded 5,000, he stated: “So what? I’m sorry, however I can’t work miracles.”

Italo Lennon, an epidemiologist tracking the pandemic at Ceará’s public health department, says the situation is making him feel “very deflated”.

“When this all started, I thought I would be able to put my most important skills to use. I thought we were going to face a difficult pandemic but that I would be able to help the population,” Mr Lennon told the BBC.

“I feel we are trying to roll a boulder up a hill.”

‘We are having to choose who lives and who dies’

Ceará state has recorded the second-highest number of cases, after São Paulo. Intensive care units are at near-full capacity, despite the number of beds having doubled since the pandemic began.

Intensive care models in a number of Brazilian cities are quick working out of beds





Ms Oliveira works at an emergency unit treating Covid-19 sufferers. “We are having to decide who is going to be ventilated and who isn’t,” she says.

Many sufferers have died ready and all workers can do is give palliative care “to let them go in peace”, she provides.

The metropolis has put in giant refrigerated containers to retailer the our bodies of coronavirus victims however the gravity of the state of affairs is not appreciated by all Brazilians, argues Italo Lennon.

“Many people are choosing not to believe reality,” he says.

“People are ignoring social distancing rules, they are refusing to wear masks, they are taking part in gatherings.

“We hear about parties that happened at the house of so and so,” Mr Lennon says. “We are trying to convince people of the problem that is right in front of them. Our biggest problem is fake news.”

Earlier this month, Instagram eliminated a publish shared by a state legislator during which he claimed the demise toll was being exaggerated by officers to instil worry within the inhabitants.

The data was subsequently discovered to be false and eliminated – however solely after being shared by Mr Bolsonaro.

In March, Twitter and Facebook deleted presidential posts after figuring out them as fake information.

Last month, rumours – which have since been disproved – that authorities within the Amazonian metropolis of Manaus had been filling graves with empty coffins to inflate the demise toll went viral on social media.

Divisions run deep and are even splitting households aside.

Ms Oliveira says she has stopped speaking to her 4 brothers as a result of they’ve all been following Mr Bolsonaro’s recommendation.

She says she acquired “very upset” as a result of they won’t take any precautions or cease visiting her aged mother and father.

Frontline workers like her are making sacrifices through the pandemic – akin to being separated from their kids and companions for weeks – sacrifices she feels usually are not being revered by these ignoring restrictions.

For Ms Oliveira, denial solely worsens the state of affairs – and will increase her anguish.

“If it weren’t for all this political polarisation, we could save more lives.”