Brayden Point gives Lightning win over Blue Jackets after 5 overtimes; Joonas Korpisalo makes 85 saves

After 6 hours, 5 overtimes and an integrated 151 shots on objective, the Tampa Bay Lightning won an impressive Game 1 versus the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Brayden Point scored 150 minutes, 27 seconds into the contest to provide Tampa Bay a 3-2 win.

“It was very special,” Lightning forward Yanni Gourde stated. “We were all exhausted. We were all looking for a goal. When we all saw that go in, it was a lot of emotion.”

And on the winning objective, well, there wasn’t much science to it: “I see a rolling puck coming to me, I just throw it on net. I’m not even thinking,” Point stated.



It was the fourth-longest championship game in NHL history– so long that the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes video game, initially slated for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, was rescheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. It takes arena employees approximately 90 minutes to decontaminate the benches and tidy the ice in between video games; consisting of warm-ups, Boston and Carolina dealt with a start time usually booked for beer leaguers.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 85 saves, a brand-new NHL playoff record– topping New York Islanders goaltender Kelly Hrudey’s previous mark of 73 saves, embeded in1987 Columbus obstructed 62 shots in the video game.

The Lightning alone tallied 88 shots on objective, as lots of as the New York Rangers had actually integrated in their 3 video games versus the Hurricanes in the certification round.

“I’m actually hoping that Korpisalo breaks the 100-save mark,” Hrudey stated in an interview on Sportsnet in between overtime …