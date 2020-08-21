Brayden Harrington: Joe Biden and the boy with the stutter

Media playback is unsupported on your device Brayden Harrington: “Joe Biden made me more confident”

As Joe Biden formally became the Democratic presidential nominee, a 13-year-old boy from New Hampshire emerged as the virtual convention’s highlight.

Brayden Harrington delivered a speech urging people to vote for Mr Biden.

On the face of it, not particularly remarkable, but Brayden captured the imagination of many as he conveyed his message while having a stutter.

He revealed how he had been inspired by Mr Biden because the nominee, too, had a stutter.

In a video that has been viewed more than two million times, Brayden started his speech by saying: “Without Joe Biden, I will not be talking to you today.”

The pair met in New Hampshire a few months earlier when Mr Biden told Brayden that they were “members of the same club – we stutter”.

Brayden said he was amazed to see that someone similar to himself had become the vice-president of the United States.

He went on to say how Mr Biden had made him feel “confident” about his stutter, which he has lived with his…