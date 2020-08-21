Brayden Harrington: 13-year-old who stutters says at DNC Joe Biden made him ‘feel more confident’

They had actually fulfilled in February at a project occasion inNew Hampshire After they initially spoke on the rope line, the previous vice president invited Brayden backstage to continue their discussion about stuttering and informed him about how he has actually worked to conquer his own stutter.

“He told me that we were members of the same club: We stutter. It was really amazing to hear that someone like me became vice president,” Brayden stated Thursday night in the video taped for the convention.

Biden, who has actually stated he still sometimes captures himself stuttering, revealed Brayden a copy of the project speech he had actually simply provided in New Hampshire with markings revealing where he might take breaks in between words.

“He showed me how he marks his addresses to make them easier to say out loud. So I did the same thing today,” Brayden stated, turning around the notepad he read to reveal the markings on his speech.

“I’m simply a routine kid, and in a brief quantity of time, Joe Biden made me feel more positive about something that’s troubled me my entire life. Joe Biden cared. Imagine what he might provide for all people. Kids like me are depending on you to choose somebody we can all look approximately. Someone who cares. Someone who will make our nation and the world feel much better. We’re depending on you to …

