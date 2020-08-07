Brawny DeChambeau’s driver snaps after swing at PGA Championship By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters PGA: PGA Championship – First Round



SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Bryson DeChambeau has actually been swinging his driver with such ferocity in current months that it might just have actually referred time prior to the bulked-up golf enthusiast’s beaten down club snapped in 2 pieces.

A splitting noise might be heard when DeChambeau, completing at the PGA Championship, struck his very first shot at TPC Harding Park’s par-four seventh hole with the club onThursday It then split up when he leaned on it to get his tee.

“That was weird, swinging too hard. I guess it’s all those swings I put in,” DeChambeau stated with a laugh as he strolled off the tee towards a ball that landed 296 lawns away in the ideal rough.

DeChambeau included 20 pounds of muscle to his frame this year and has actually been the talk of the golf world because the PGA Tour returned in June from its COVID-19 hiatus, provided both his enforcing body and stunning range off the tee.

Since the club was not harmed in a fit of anger or abuse, the rulebook permitted DeChambeau to request a replacement driver and one was recovered by a member of his group prior to he played the taking place hole.