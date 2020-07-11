Brawl between Harrison Burton, 19, and Noah Gragson, 21, breaks out after a NASCAR race

A contentious brawl broke out after the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday between Harrison Burton and Noah Gragson that’s been ‘a number of years coming.’

The unexpected fist fight came after more than 60 drivers sped 200 laps around the Kentucky Speedway throughout the Alsco 300 race.

But throughout the race Gragson’s No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet hit Burton’s No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota – causing both cars to clip the outside wall.

Austin Cindric would eventually win the series race, nevertheless the real battle was caught on camera when Gragson, 21, and Burton, 19, began physically fighting a short while later.

Footage of the fight shows Gragson and Burton talking nose-to-nose in a intense conversation inside the NASCAR garage.

Burton makes the first move by shoving Gragson in the right shoulder before continuing to argue with him.

It’s unclear what specifically was said, but concerned crew members can be seen walking by the exchange.

Burton makes a 2nd shove, but Gragson responds with a quick punch to his competitors face and both wrestle to the floor.

The two throw punches for several minutes before crew members step in and break up the fight.

Burton needs to be pulled away by a crew member who holds the young NASCAR star as he struggles to liberate.

Both men spoke about the incident after the race, with Burton claiming the tension has been mounting between them for a while.

‘This has been twice since we’ve come back from the COVID-19 pandemic on restarts,’ Burton said about Gragson.

‘Same situation. We rallied forever to get our Supra in to fourth place and then a No. 9 [Gragson] happens to start in third and I don’t know if he forgets what race track we’re at or what, but both times puts us in the fence — Charlotte and now here.

‘I had a lot of people come up in my experience and say that was a long time coming, so I reckon that was the most popular move. I was just frustrated, and sorry for the team that that happened.’

Burton was gave a more tight-lipped answer and said ‘we’re all racing hard.’

‘I mean, us teammates are beating and banging for the finishes at the end. I don’t genuinely have a comment. I haven’t really seen everything that happened.’

Dale Earnhardt Jr., a semi-retired NASCAR driver who owns Gragson’s team, suggested NASCAR have a double header to solve the issue.

NASCAR’s official return to season in May has been marred by a quantity of controversies which have prompted polarized reactions from fans.

In June, the racing organizations announced that it formally barred the Confederate flag from its racetracks amid anti-racism protests on the death of George Floyd and other Black Americans at the hands of police force.

The flag’s banishment was supposed to foster inclusivity in contrast to the Confederate flag, which has been associated with racism, slavery and oppression because it became a symbol of ‘Southern heritage’ during the Civil War.

In a statement, NASCAR said the flag ‘runs unlike our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for several fans, our competitors and our industry.

‘Bringing people together around a love for racing and town that it makes is why is our fans and sport special.

‘The display of the confederate flag will be prohibited from all NASCAR events and properties.

Upset fans held protests hoisting the Confederate flag in defiance of the new decision.

Just after that, it was reported that a noose was found in the garage stall of the sport’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, after that he drove a Black Lives Matter themed-car at the race.

NASCAR announced that it alerted Wallace of the incident after it was discovered.

The FBI pursued an investigation and found that it absolutely was there before Wallace’s arrival to access the garage door.

President Trump in a bizarre attack blamed Wallace for the incident and argued he should apologize for the ‘hoax.’

But Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham surprisingly defended Wallace against Trump’s attack.

‘Well, I do not think Bubba Wallace has such a thing to apologize for,’ he told Fox News radio on Monday. ‘You saw the very best in NASCAR. When there clearly was a chance that it had been a threat against Bubba Wallace. all of them rallied to Bubba’s side, so I will be looking to celebrate that type of attitude significantly more than being concerned about it being a hoax.’

He also said NASCAR barred the Confederate flag to test and grow the sport’s fan base.

‘They’re attempting to grow the game,’ Graham said.. ‘And I’ve lived in South Carolina all my life and if you’re in operation, the Confederate flag isn’t a simple method to grow your company.’