Bravo Removed Southern Charm Episodes To Review ‘Racially Charged Moments’

Looking back, this summertime will be specified not just by the pandemic, however likewise by the rise in assistance for the Black Lives Matter motion– and how our culture responded to it.

The truth TELEVISION world has actually experienced many shock as an outcome of higher analysis on racially insensitive material and the truth characters who committed racist actions. Bravo, a network that’s chock-full of fortunate white individuals, has actually rushed to increase to the minute, resolving its failures in huge and little methods.

One of Bravo’s actions was so little, it might not even have actually been exposed if not for one eagle-eyed TikTo k user. Reality TELEVISION enthusiast @thetalkofshame remembered a specific occurrence in an early episode of Southern Charm, however when they went to bring up the clip, they found it had actually been removed from the Bravo app and video as needed.

As it ends up, 4 episodes had actually been removed– each of that included some type of “racially charged moments” as a representative discussed toDailyMail.com (The clip @thetalkofshame described included previous U.S. congressman Arthur Ravenel Jr. joking that he liked to eliminate $5 expenses due to the fact that they had Abraham Lincoln’s face on them. Gross.)

Variety validated that the …