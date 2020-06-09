Bravo Fires Four ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Over Racist Behavior

Breaking News

The “Vanderpump Rules” cast just got leaner … Bravo is booting 4 of its leads over past racism that recently resurfaced, and 2 of the fired stars are there from ab muscles beginning.

The network that airs ‘VR’ dropped the hammer Tuesday — announcing Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni would not be returning for almost any future seasons, citing inexcusable racist comments and behavior that have emerged.

Stay with us, it is a doozy. Long story short, a former costar of theirs named Faith Stowers — one of many only black women to ever appear on ‘VR’ — recently recounted her time on the series, bringing up an account about how Stassi and Kristen once called the cops on her.



She says they lied to police, saying Faith fit the description of another woman who had been robbing men in L.A. in 2018 — and the two of ’em even copped to carrying it out. Luckily, nothing ever came of it for Faith, but no-one really knew about this until last week … when she spilled the tea.

Fast-forward to now … and Stassi and Kristen have been on an apology tour that’s proving to be inadequate, too late. Not only were they fired, however they lost plenty of outside business deals and endorsements aswell … and their publicists quit too.

Stassi and Kristen were series regulars since the launch of ‘VR’ in 2013.

*sigh* someone dug up some old tweets of Max. #PumpRules sure picks winners. At 19 years old you have to know better. pic.twitter.com/cdhdxOQ3F6 — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) January 16, 2020

As for the guys … people online dug up a lot of old racially insensitive tweets between them. They were rookies earlier this season, and were supposedly hated one of the fan base. So, no love lost there!

Now, if you are wondering what Lisa Vanderpump had to express about this … she half addressed the scandal, as it pertains to the fellas, on the reunion episode last week, saying she kept them on her behalf restaurant staff — after knowing about their tweets — because, well, we’ve all made mistakes.