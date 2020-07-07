Braves ‘ultimate pro’ OF Nick Markakis opts out of season

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The 36-year-old Markakis stated Monday he was uneasy about taking part in the season with out followers after which was swayed by his phone dialog with teammate Freddie Freeman, who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has fever and different signs.

“Just hearing him, the way he sounded on the phone, it was tough,” Markakis stated. “It was kind of eye-opening. What everything that’s going on, not just with baseball but all over the world, it makes you open your eyes.”

Freeman, high setup man Will Smith, right-hander Touki Toussaint and infielder Pete Kozma examined constructive for the coronavirus. Manager Brian Snitker stated Saturday that Smith and Toussaint haven’t any signs, whereas Kozma additionally has fever.

Snitker stated Monday the 4 proceed to progress via protocols. He stated it would not be honest to the gamers to supply extra detailed day by day updates.

Dodgers pitcher David Price, Washington infielder Ryan Zimmerman and Colorado outfielder Ian Desmond are among the many different gamers who’ve opted out.

Braves first base coach Eric Young Sr. additionally will sit out the season.

Snitker stated he revered the choice by Markakis, who he stated is “an ultimate pro.” Snitker stated shedding the revered veteran was a blow to the crew’s hopes for profitable a 3rd straight NL East title.

“We’ll miss him,” Snitker stated. “He’s one of our backbones of our club. I know he’s been thinking long and hard about it. … When you lose a guy of that stature and what he brings and the player he is, it doesn’t help you, that’s for sure.”

Snitker, 64, acknowledged he additionally has issues about his well being in the course of the pandemic.

“Honestly, yeah,” Snitker stated. “I feel great right here. I think I’ll be fine these three weeks. The traveling worries me more than anything, I think. … The fact we’ve had some positive tests makes you realize this is real. This virus is real and it’s nothing to mess with.”

Markakis has three kids. He stated he has the “overwhelming support” of his household in his determination to overlook a season he stated would not have been the identical with out followers.

“I’m at the point in my career where I’m not chasing the money,” he stated. “I’m not chasing any of that. … This game is about having fun and having to go out there and play in an environment without fans, it’s not baseball to me.”

Following 9 seasons with Baltimore, Markakis was getting into his sixth season with Atlanta. He was competing for taking part in time in a crowded Braves outfield following the offseason signing of Marcell Ozuna.

Snitker plans to play Ozuna and Ronald Acuña Jr. each recreation, although Ozuna might be the designated hitter. Markakis, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall had been joined by rookies Cristian Pache and Drew Waters within the outfield competitors.

Markakis hit .285 with 9 homers and 62 RBIs in 2019, a yr after he was an All-Star. He stated he doesn’t understand how opting out may have an effect on his hopes for taking part in in 2021.

“We’ll see. I want to see how this year plays out,” Markakis stated.