Braves Release Matt Adams – MLB Trade Rumors

The Braves revealed Thursday that they have actually launched veteran initially basemanMatt Adams He was designated for task over the weekend when Atlanta gotten left- hander Tommy Milone from the Orioles.

Adams, 32, had a strong revealing with the Braves in 2017 however returned with an unsightly.184/.216/.347 slash in 51 plate looks this season. The huge slugger has actually long been a thorn in the side of right- handed pitching and long resisted lefties. Between that and a protective profile that restricts him to very first base (plus the periodic experience in left field), Adams’ function has actually been that of a bench gamer for much of his time in the major leagues. He did offer some pop off the bench for the World Champion Nationals in 2019, punching 20 huge flies, however he likewise published a lowly.276 on- base portion.

Overall, Adams is a profession.259/.307/.467 player in 2574 journeys to the plate. Those numbers enhance to.270/.322/.486 when you deduct his 452 undesirable plate looks versus lefties. A group trying to find some thump off the bench might definitely choose Adams up and offer him an examine the season’s last couple of weeks.