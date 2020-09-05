Braves Recall Chad Sobotka, Option Huascar Ynoa

The Atlanta Braves optioned right-hander Huascar Ynoa to their alternate training website after the other day’s doubleheader. Chad Sobotka has actually been remembered to take his put on the lineup.

This might be a little bit of lineup management for the Braves, as Ynoa began the 2nd video game of the other day’s doubleheader and Atlanta might merely desire a fresh arm for the bullpen. On the other hand, among the factors they require a fresh arm is since Ynoa lasted simply 2 1/3 innings while quiting 6 made go to a last-place Nationals group that lacked their MVPJuan Soto Ynoa has actually made 6 looks for Atlanta this season, 3 of them begins, however amounting to simply 11 2/3 innings with a 7.71 ERA/6.39 FIP.

The Braves have actually dealt with rotation problems all season, though Max Fried has actually pitched like an authentic ace, Ian Anderson is off to a strong start to his major-league profession, and veteran Tommy Milone signed up with the corps prior to the trade due date. Josh Tomlin has actually worked as a swingman, however it stays to be seen what the Braves’ long-lasting strategies are for the back 2 areas in the rotation. Atlanta has lots of choices staying in their gamer swimming pool– Kyle Wright, Touki Toussaint, Sean Newcomb, for instance– however much of these young arms have actually struggled to develop themselves as …