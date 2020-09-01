Braves pull away to defeat Red Sox By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters MLB: Atlanta Braves at Boston Red Sox



Atlanta Braves 3rd baseman Austin Riley burst a tie video game with a bases-loaded triple and moved left-hander Max Fried to his 6th success in a 6-3 win over the host Boston Red Sox on Monday.

In the 5th inning with rating even at 2-2, Riley welcomed reducer Phillips Valdez with a line drive off the low wall in best field, simply beyond thePesky Pole It was Riley’s very first triple of the year and extended his striking streak to 5 video games. He went 2-for-5 on Monday, and he is striking.421 (8-for-19) in his five-game streak, raising his average to.240.

Fried (6-0) struggled with a high pitch count (93) and left after 5 innings. He permitted 2 operate on 5 hits with 2 strolls and 5 strikeouts. Fried extended his streak of homerless innings to 58 1/3, the longest in the big leagues. The Braves have actually won all 8 of Fried’s begins.

Mark Melancon pitched a best ninth and made his seventh conserve.

The losing pitcher was Colten Brewer (0-3), who worked four-plus innings– matching his longest stint of the season– and permitted 5 operate on 8 hits, 2 strolls and 4 strikeouts.

The Braves scored a run in the very first inning when Nick Markakis doubled in …