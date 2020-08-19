Braves Place Nick Markakis On COVID-19 Injured List

The Braves revealed that outfielder Nick Markakis is headed to the injured list after he was “potentially exposed to COVID-19.” Markakis evaluated unfavorable for the infection, however the Braves noted they wish to take a careful technique.

Of course, this news even more discusses why the Braves promoted outfield possibility Cristian Pache to the majors previously this afternoon. Markakis is now the 2nd routine in their outfield to arrive on the rack because the weekend, as the Braves formerly positioned Ronald Acuna Jr. on the IL with a left wrist injury. They’re now down to Pache, Marcell Ozuna, Ender Inciarte and Adam Duvall as their primary choices in the turf.

Before the routine season started, Markakis was among numerous significant veterans around baseball to pull out over coronavirus issues. However, quickly after the season began, the 36-year-old did a 180 and decided back in. The relocation has actually settled handsomely for Atlanta, as Markakis has actually batted an outstanding.353/.421/.618 in 38 plate looks. Unfortunately, however, his season will come to a stop for an unidentified time period.