Braves Option Sean Newcomb – MLB Trade Rumors

The Braves optioned lefty Sean Newcomb to the group’s alternate training website after tonight’s video game. He’ll stay on the 40- guy lineup and in the 60- guy gamer swimming pool.

This is the current in a series of hits to the Atlanta rotation. In this case, similar to Mike Foltynewicz, it’s just a matter of insufficient efficiency.

Newcomb, 27, was bombed in a forgettable start this night. He taped just 4 outs while administering a set of strolls and a set of long balls and allowing 8 overall made runs.

That efficiency represented another section of a roller rollercoaster season … which is itself however a part of a rather topsy- turvy profession. The southpaw has actually had his share of success however never ever rather completely discovered his groove in the majors.

In 2018, Newcomb became a strong rotation piece, running a 3.90 PERIOD in 164 frames. He wound up costs the majority of in 2015 in the bullpen, where he worked to a 3.04 PERIOD in 51 looks.

The Braves had cause to hope that Newcomb may step up when the chance developed to go back to the rotation. Instead, he’ll need to make his method back to the active lineup. It’s back to the drawing board for the club, which will need to dip into the farm for another arm to begin (or assist man a bullpen video game).