Braves’ Markakis hits walk-off homer By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Atlanta Braves



Nick Markakis provided a walk-off homer with one out in the ninth inning to offer the Atlanta Braves a 4-3 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Markakis reached low to get in touch with a breaking ball from Wilmer Font (0-1) and smoked it deep into the best field seats. It was the very first start of the season for the veteran right fielder, who was triggered on Wednesday after recanting his initial choice to pull out since of COVID-19 issues.

The success provided the Braves a 2-1 series win over Toronto and finished a 7-2 homestand for Atlanta.

The winning pitcher was Mark Melancon (1-0), who worked an ideal ninth inning. Freddie Freeman homered for the Braves, and Bo Bichette went deep for the Blue Jays.

Indians 13, Reds 0

Jose Ramirez’s 2nd crowning achievement of the night came throughout a 10- run seventh inning, Carlos Carrasco permitted one hit over 6 innings, and Cleveland rocked going to Cincinnati for its 3rd successive win.

Already up 3-0, the Indians sent out 14 males to plate in the breakout seventh. Cesar Hernandez’s three-run double and Ramirez’s two-run shot highlighted an inning in which Cleveland drew 3 bases-loaded strolls off reducer Jose De Leon, who was …