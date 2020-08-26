Braves Activate Nick Markakis, Option Cristian Pache

The Braves have actually triggered outfielder Nick Markakis from the COVID-19 hurt list and optioned fellow outfielder Cristian Pache, David O’Brien of The Athletic tweets.

Markakis is back after missing out on week of action due to the fact that he might have entered into contact with somebody who evaluated favorable for coronavirus. That disrupted an outstanding start to the season for Markakis, who has actually slashed.353/.421/.616 in 38 plate looks. He’ll now rejoin the just-reinstated Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna and Ender Inciarte as the Braves’ leading outfield alternatives.

Pache, whom the Braves promoted the exact same day Markakis arrived on the IL, just amounted to 4 plate looks in his very first big league experience. But as a 21-year-old who ranks amongst the sport’s premier potential customers, it should not be long in the past Pache gets a genuine opportunity to show himself in the majors.