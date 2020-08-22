BRAVEN BRV-XXL/2 Large Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker [Waterproof][Outdoor] Built-in 15, 600mAh Power Bank USB Charger – Black



Price: $247.51

(as of Aug 22,2020 10:55:19 UTC – Details)



The brv-xxl/2 is the biggest, baddest and loudest speaker we’ve ever made. It’s 20% louder and 40% more powerful than its predecessor with 360° audio fueled by 4 full range drivers, 4 tweeters and a large passive radiator. This is the modern-day boom box your next gathering is calling for. Manually adjust the EQ to set the right mood With crisp highs and thumping bass, and crack open a cold one with the integrated magnetic bottle opener. If the speaker gets dirty or Muddy, spray it down with full confidence in the IPX5 waterproof rating.

33 feet (10M) wireless range with advanced Bluetooth technology allows for clear crisp sound anywhere you go. Even connect wired through the 3. 5 millimeter stereo input aux port.

This massive speaker is built with 4 HD Audio drivers, 1 Subwoofer, and 14 hours of uninterrupted playtime to ensure for rich full sound all night long.

Portable and convenient, XXL Features built-in 15, 600mAh portable charging capabilities for any smartphone, tablet, or USB enabled devices while you’re miles away from a plug.

Carrying strap with bottle opener included. Take your party to the next level and Boost your voice with the 3. 5 microphone input to ensure that your voice is heard.