July 27, Brave Software partners with Guardian to bring higher levels of security and personal privacy to the iPhone and iPad users.

This collaboration will integrate the personal privacy stack of the 2 business– Brave’s personal privacy focused browser with Guardian’s VPN and firewall software service. The iOS users of Brave Browser will be able with one click to turn on Brave Firewall + VPN that will safeguard the whole gadget from personal privacy intruding trackers.

A screenshot of Brave’s VPN+Firewall Source: Brave.

Guardian benefits Brave users

Brave CEO Brendan Eich informed Cointelegraph that he has actually been a veteran user of Guardian VPN, and now Brave is making it much easier for its users to find this service:

“I’ve paid for their firewall already and I use it. But many users haven’t discovered it, with Brave we’re promoting it, making it easier, the switch is right there in the settings. So I think this is good for Guardian It’s good for Brave users who haven’t acquired a VPN.”

Brave users will not be able to subscribe to Guardian’s VPN with Basic Attention Tokens (BAT), nevertheless. Apple does not presently permit it.

Anti- file encryption expenses will not impact Brave

Discussing anti-encryption expenses, Eich suggested that even if such an expense were passed, it is not likely that authorities would pursueBrave He thinks that police would have better targets to pursue:

“Now, if this turns into ‘you must backdoor your browser, your open source browser’, I would be very surprised because it won’t really work. And of course, I think that the higher value targets for it through three letter agencies are the operating systems that the code is always running. We’re just an alternative browser. I don’t think we’re going to get any new subpoenas or national security letters yet. If we did, I couldn’t tell you because I’d be dead.”

Brave is not a “niche” item

Eich does not see Brave as a “niche” item. He feels it is on the very same development trajectory as Firefox, with the pro-privacy momentum assisting to topple Google’s market supremacy:

“What we do not see ourselves as ‘niche’, every browser goes through it from no to one, to in our case, heading towards 16 million users monthly. So, that’s not specific niche, that’s making it through the very same development curve that Firefox did in the past. [There is] an increasing sort of wave of awareness that originates from this lead user friend from and press reporters who break these stories, antitrust regulators and others who are taking Google to court.”

Brave just recently itself came under fire from personal privacy activists who forked an “anti-adware” version of the browser.