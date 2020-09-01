Brandy vs. Monica: Kamala Harris makes cameo appearance in record-breaking Verzuz battle

Not just that, howeverSen Kamala Harris– rocking a Howard University sweatshirt– made a surprise cameo appearance motivating audiences to vote. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was likewise discussing the live feed, motivating individuals to vote.

“I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons,” Harris stated.

Monday’s battle included hits from both Monica and Brandy, consisting of “I Wanna Be Down” and “Don’t Take It Personal.”