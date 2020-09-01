Brandy vs. Monica: Kamala Harris makes cameo appearance in record-breaking Verzuz battle

Not just that, howeverSen Kamala Harris– rocking a Howard University sweatshirt– made a surprise cameo appearance motivating audiences to vote. Former First Lady Michelle Obama was likewise discussing the live feed, motivating individuals to vote.
“I just wanted to thank you ladies, just you queens, you stars, you icons,” Harris stated.
Monday’s battle included hits from both Monica and Brandy, consisting of “I Wanna Be Down” and “Don’t Take It Personal.”
Brandy checked out numerous poems, among which she committed to stars who just recently passed– like Kobe and Gianna Bryant, Nipsey Hussle and Chadwick Boseman— prior to playing her hit “Missing You.”
Monica sang her hit “U Should’ve Known Better” a cappella and premiered her brand-new tune “Trenches” with Lil Baby.
The vocalists’ battle on Instagram became part of an ongoing series by producers Swizz Beatz and Timbaland as a method to amuse fans throughout quarantine. It has actually because ended up being a cultural phenomenon on social networks.
Previous fights have actually included vocalists Alicia Keys and John Legend, rap artists Nelly and Ludacris along with reggae vocalists Beenie Man and Bounty Killer