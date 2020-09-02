Brandy & Monica Reveal How They Got Past Years Of Feuding For Verzuz!

The fight in between Brandy and Monica becomes part of music legend. But they set everything aside on Monday for a brand-new– and record-breaking– partnership.

The set who notoriously took on in 1998’s The Boy Is Mine appeared on Verzuz, an online series developed by Swizz Beats and Timbaland that includes a set of comparable artists going head-to-head each episode. It’s safe to state the fight in between these 2 R& B queens broke the web– the face off was viewed by a series high of over 1.2 million audiences, amongst them ultra-famous fans like Michelle Obama, Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliot.

Related: Big Sean Denies Hit Song IDFWU Is A Naya Rivera ‘Diss’ Track, BUT …

The episode worked as an olive branch in between the 2, who have longstanding reports of stress and obviously had not remained in the exact same space together for 8 years (their last duet, It All Belongs To Me, was launched in 2012). After the extremely effective program, the duo assessed the “new day” for their relationship, as Monica put it.

Brandy informed Entertainment Tonight:

“It feels good. I haven’t seen her in so long, and so to still have this kind of chemistry, and love… No matter whatever has happened, like, I can just feel the love that I have for you.”

According to Monica, the fight has actually now formally been put to …