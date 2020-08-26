Brands RICETOO KT Display LCD3 Control Panel Display Electric Bicycle Accessories 24V 36V 48V 72V Ebike Display LCD3U.



Price: $55.42

(as of Aug 26,2020 09:14:32 UTC – Details)





1.This display is Kunteng Brand. You should make sure that your controller is Kunteng.Because they have the same communication agreement.

2.Intelligent power:a true reflection of the battery charge, real-time recording of the power consumption to ensure riding mileage

3.Stalls setting:multi-gear switch and automatic save of the power-assist gear, and it can restore power-off stall state when turned on;

4.Data view:Users can view historical driving data and clear accordingly, view single or cumulative riding time, riding mileage, maximum speed and average speed of single riding

5.Vehicle boosting:With 6Km/h power-assisting functions, the boost logo flashes during boosting, and riders can use it when driving the vehicle and the vehicle driving is labor-saving and easy;