Brandon Kintzler Drawing Trade Interest

Marlins better Brandon Kintzler is drawing trade interest, tweets MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, however with Miami still contending for a surprise postseason quote, it’s not likely that he’ll be moved at this moment. More most likely prospects to be dealt by the Marlins are lefty Caleb Smith and righty Jose Urena, perHeyman MLB.com’s Joe Frisaro likewise lists Urena and Smith as gamers who “possibly could” be moved, including outfielder Harold Ramirez to that tier.

The 36-year-old Kintzler is having a relatively common season: lots of grounders, couple of strikeouts and really couple of strolls. In 12 1/3 frames with Miami, he’s published a 2.92 PERIOD with 7 punchouts (5.1 K/9), 3 strolls (2.2 BB/9) and a substantial 59.5 percent ground-ball rate. Since developing himself as a huge leaguer back in 2013, Kintzler has actually just kipped down a grounder rate south of 54 percent in one season, when he installed a 49.7 percent mark in 2018. His profession 56.3 percent rate is connected for 37th amongst 499 certified reducers because his MLB launching.

Kintzler is playing out the 2020 season on a 1 year, $3.25 MM agreement, however that pact includes a sensible $4MM alternative for the 2021 season, so he’s not a stringent leasing. This year’s $3MM base pay– the alternative has a $250K buyout– is prorated to about $1.08 MM, and he’s still owed approximately $452K of that amount …