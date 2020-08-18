Brandon Aiyuk has become clear No. 1 wide receiver for the 49ers

Another San Francisco 49ers wide receiver is hurt, which even more lines up Brandon Aiyuk to bethe No 1 person.

The San Francisco 49ers liked Brandon Aiyuk enough to trade up for him in April’s draft, so he remained in line to make a popular function even in a difficult offseason for novices. Then Deebo Samuel suffered a foot injury in June, which remains in line to cost him someplace around the very first month of the season.

Jalen Hurd was quickly bumped up the depth chart in the wake of Samuel’s injury. He missed his whole novice season in 2019 due to a back injury, however his capacity is interesting as a college running back turned wide receiver still discovering the subtleties of the position. Then Monday’s practice came, and Hurd went down with an injury.

#49ers coach Kyle Shanahan stated, though the outcomes of the MRI are not back yet, he ‘d be amazed if it’s not an ACL tear for WRJalen Hurd Shanahan stated he anticipates Hurd back in 2021. — Matt Maiocco (@Maiocco NBCS) (*1 *)

Hurd is undoubtedly out for the season if he suffered a torn ACL, and Samuel’s injury welcomes an lengthier lack than may be anticipated today. So Brandon Aiyuk has become something of a last-man standing, as the 49ers include depth (Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson).

Brandon Aiyuk is 49ers’No 1 wide receiver up until even more …