Brandis Kemp, actress from ‘Fridays’ and ‘AfterMASH,’ dead at 76: reports

She was surrounded by family and friends, actress and acting coach Myra Turley told the news outlet.

COUNTRY MUSIC LEGEND CHARLIE DANIELS HONORED AT MEMORIAL SERVICE

On “Fridays,” Kemp was a fellow cast person in Larry David and Michael Richards, who went on to greater fame with “Seinfeld.”

On “AfterMASH,” Kemp starred along with actors from the initial “MASH” series, including Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan and William Christopher.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Kemp also made appearances on such shows as “Remington Steel,” “The Wonder Years” and “ER” in the 1980s and 1990s, according to the Reporter.

She was an indigenous of Palo Alto, Calif., and later earned a drama degree at nearby Stanford University.

Kemp was clinically determined to have glioblastoma last December at age 75. It was unclear just how long ago she contracted COVID-19.