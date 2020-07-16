Brandi Glanville Wants To Be In A ‘Throuple’ With Denise Richards & Her Husband As RHOBH Seriously Heats Up!

Things are seriously starting to heat up on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!!!

On Wednesday night’s episode of the show, Brandi Glanville made her season 10 debut, showing out at Kyle Richards‘ Black and White Gala. The 47-year-old always-controversial reality TV star admitted she was “a little nervous” at the high-end shindig, and the blood pressure probably kept rising when she sat side-by-side with Denise Richards during the auction event.

Now, Brandi largely kept things in check, as you can see from this quick recap video (below), but it seems like the whole thing is just snowballing into a much bigger blowout coming later this season:

But now, judging by a new teaser that’s already been put out for next week’s episode, it sounds like the drama between Brandi and Denise is set to get REALLY crazy right away!

During the second part of the Bravo show’s look at Kyle’s gala, cameras catch Brandi playfully slapping the 49-year-old actress on the butt before making a wild proposition to her and husband Aaron Phypers. Caught on camera with the unconventional ask, the vid shows Brandi dropping a bomb for Denise and her man (below):

“As much as you guys are codependent-ish and I like it — I want to be a throuple with you guys.”

Ummmm… WHAT?!

By now, we’re more than used to Brandi’s long-standing accusation that she’d hooked up with Denise — and we can’t wait to see how that plays out over the rest of season 10 this year — but a throuple?! That’s some next level s**t, man… commitment and all! REALLY?!

The short clip didn’t show how Denise played off the interesting, um, request, but we do know later that the party’s host already sounds a little skeptical of the Wild Things alum. Sitting with Brandi, Kim Richards, and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, 51-year-old Kyle says:

“Denise wants to run from the truth. She has these feelings, but she doesn’t want to say it.”

Sensing her moment at that point, Brandi quickly pipes up, too, ominously sharing a tease that’s sure to keep us coming back all season long:

“You guys need to be careful with her, because she’s not who she pretends to be.”

Oooooh! Explosive! Salacious! Just how we like it! LOLz!!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?! Sound off about this new teaser and what you think may be to come on RHOBH down in the comments (below)!!!