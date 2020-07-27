Brandi Glanville Shares Old Text Messages In Effort To Back Up Her Denise Richards Hookup Claims!

Brandi Glanville isn’t backing down.. she’s doubling down!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills regular is still standing by her long-held claim that she and Denise Richards hooked up several times in the past. The explosive declaration about the married Wild Things actress has fueled a great deal of the controversy during this year’s tenth season of the hit Bravo reality TV show.

The 47-year-old reality TV veteran took to Twitter on Sunday afternoon to further address the matter, telling fans they were about to hear the “uncut version” of the story on her upcoming Friday podcast, including a new tidbit about how Denise allegedly asked Brandi to help cover things up — lying about which hotel room she stayed in during the, um, event.

Eddie Cibrian‘s ex tweeted that and more (below):

Minutes later, the gossip-loving tweeter also shared a screenshot that she claimed was proof of the pair’s apparent deceit prior to the hookup (below), which took place while Denise was out on location working on a project with actor Patrick Muldoon, among others.

According to Brandi, as we’ve been previously reporting, the whole thing stemmed from the fact that Denise’s daughter was also on the trip at the time. Thus, playing musical chairs with the hotel rooms was an attempt to keep the young girl from knowing what was up:

Hmmm…

By the end of it all, even Glanville herself had gotten fed up with the social media chatter about the alleged event, and closed things off for good (well, until her Friday podcast hits the air waves) by tweeting one more time:

Now fuck off & stop tweeting me all these fucking conspiracy theories calling me a liar! Watch the damn show!! — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 26, 2020

Yikes!!! Well then…

At issue here, of course, isn’t the actual alleged hookup itself but when it happened — and whether Denise was officially with husband Aaron Phypers at the time. For her part, the Love Actually ensemble star has consistently denied ever jumping in the sack with Brandi, Phypers or not.

And while that hasn’t stopped the prolific online personality from poisoning some of the other Housewives stars against her this season, Denise has at least until now remained steady in “her truth” about the situation. We’ll see how that continues to play out from here, as The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to continue airing new episodes on Wednesdays at 9:00 pm ET on Bravo to finish out this salacious 10th season!

Can’t wait to see where this story line goes from here!!!