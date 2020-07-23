Brandi Glanville claims Denise Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers was ‘OK’ with their alleged affair

The former “Housewife” claimed she and Richards, 48, hooked up and that Richards’ husband Aaron Phypers was “OK” with the alleged affair.

“I had been out with her and Aaron and like, I knew that they have an understanding,” Glanville said during the dinner. “Like, she could be with girls if she wanted to. And as long as, you know, it wasn’t with a guy. The first night we met, something happened.”

In a confessional, she said, “Denise and I went out and we had dinner. We completely click. We get absolutely wasted. We go to the restroom and all of a sudden we’re making out. But she wasn’t with, like, Aaron at that time. I was not expecting it. I was like, I’ll go with it. I’m wasted. You’re pretty. Let’s do this.”

Glanville then claimed Richards invited her over last April so that they could record an episode of her “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered” podcast.

“I went and I was going to get my room. But Denise said, ‘No, just stay here. It’s fine. I’ll get you like a rollaway bed. You can stay in the room with us. There’s plenty of room,’” Glanville told the “Housewives.” She added, “There was no rollaway bed conveniently. And so I just slept in the bed with Denise.”

Glanville said nothing intimate happened the first night at Richards’ home but the next night they “hooked up.”

The former “Housewife” claimed Richards told her, “No matter what you do, you can’t tell Aaron. He will kill me.”

In a confessional, Glanville expressed her disappointment with being labeled “the other woman” because she’s written books about “hating cheaters, not being cheaters, being loyal” centered around her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian.

“I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not OK with it. And he knew I was going out of town with her. He knew we’d made out before. There was no question in my mind that Aaron was ok with all of this,” she claimed.

Richards has repeatedly denied the claims. She also reportedly sent a cease and desist letter to Glanville for the affair claims, according to Hollywood Life.

“Literally on both my boys lives I’m not f—king lying !” Glanville tweeted on Wednesday night. “Why don’t we ask our mutual agent !!???”