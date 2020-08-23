Branden Jackson suffers scary head injury during Seahawks mock game

Twitter responds to Katie Taylor edging Delfine Persoon in rematch
The Seattle Seahawks ended skirmish early after Branden Jackson left in an ambulance
The NFL preseason is being run in a different way due to the existence of the coronavirus. This year, there will be no video games played in the lead-up to the 2020 routine season with the function of avoiding a possible spread of COVID-19. In location of preseason contests, groups will hold internal skirmish video games to get gamers all set for the start of the project.
On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks held a mock game inside CenturyLink Field, however it ended under scary situations. Defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked out and hauled off the field following a helmet-to-helmet crash with offending linemanCedric Ogbuehi Jackson was ultimately packed into an ambulance and required to a regional healthcare facility.
After practice, Wilson informed the media that Jackson’s injury was difficult to view, however reveals his belief that he’ll be alright.