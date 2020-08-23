Branden Jackson suffers scary head injury during Seahawks mock game

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 08: Defensive end Branden Jackson # 93 of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field after losing to the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 08, 2019 in Los Angeles,California (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks ended skirmish early after Branden Jackson left in an ambulance

The NFL preseason is being run in a different way due to the existence of the coronavirus. This year, there will be no video games played in the lead-up to the 2020 routine season with the function of avoiding a possible spread of COVID-19. In location of preseason contests, groups will hold internal skirmish video games to get gamers all set for the start of the project.

On Saturday, the Seattle Seahawks held a mock game inside CenturyLink Field, however it ended under scary situations. Defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked out and hauled off the field following a helmet-to-helmet crash with offending linemanCedric Ogbuehi Jackson was ultimately packed into an ambulance and required to a regional healthcare facility.

After practice, Wilson informed the media that Jackson’s injury was difficult to view, however reveals his belief that he’ll be alright.