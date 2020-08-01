Branden Grace tests positive for COVID-19, WDs while T2 at Barracuda

Branden Grace ended up being the 8th PGA Tour gamer to test positive for COVID-19 and he withdrew from the Barracuda Championship on Saturday.

“Last night, I was tired and thought it had to do with the altitude. This morning, I notified the PGA Tour about my symptoms before going to the golf course,” Grace stated in a declaration. “I wanted to get tested out of respect for my peers and everyone involved with the tournament. While it is unfortunate given my position on the leaderboard, the most important thing is our health.”

Grace, who was connected for 2nd location through 2 rounds at the Barracuda Championship, need to now self-isolate for 10 days, which will likewise knock him out of next week’s PGA Championship.

According to a Tour declaration, Grace’s caddie evaluated unfavorable for the coronavirus and extra contact tracing didn’t produce any positive tests.