Brady defeats Gauff in straight sets to reach first WTA final By Reuters

(Reuters) – American Jennifer Brady (NYSE:-RRB- beat compatriot Coco Gauff 6-2 6-4 at the Top Seed Open on Saturday, making an area in herfirst WTA final

The outside, tough court competition in Lexington, Kentucky, marks the first WTA occasion in the United States given that the coronavirus break out required a hiatus and overthrew the expert sports calendar.

World no. 49 Brady utilized an effective serve to her benefit over Gauff at the fanless competition, shooting off 8 aces and winning almost 85% of her first- serve points, to established a final clash with Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann.

“I’ve been working a little bit on all aspects of the serve, mainly the stroke and the timing of the serve, more technique, things like that,” statedBrady “If I’m able to serve well, I’m able to start the point aggressive, start it in my favor.”

Teichmann, who won both of her 2 WTA titles at clay court competitions in 2015, beat American Shelby Rogers (NYSE:-RRB- 6-3 6-2 to make her final berth.

“Obviously everyone thinks I’m just a clay court player – I think I’ve proven it’s not only this way,” the 23-year-old stated. “I’ve been feeling terrific on tough courts given that the start of the year … My objective was simply …