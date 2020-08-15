Brady advances to first career final By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: WTA Premier – Dubai Tennis Championships



Jennifer Brady (NYSE:-RRB- advanced to the finals of a WTA occasion for the first time in her career Saturday, sweeping previous fellow American Coco Gauff 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Ky.

The 25-year-old Brady had actually lost in each of her previous semifinal looks, however required just 71 minutes to manage the 16-year-old Gauff on the hardcourt. She will deal with Switzerland’s Jil Teichmann, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Shelby Rogers (NYSE:-RRB- in the other semifinal, in Sunday’s champion match.

“Reaching a final at any tournament, I think, is a great opportunity,” Brady informed press reporters after the match. “I’ve given myself the best opportunity, and hopefully, I come out and play well tomorrow.”

Brady was especially excellent in the 2nd set versus Gauff, dropping simply 4 points in 5 service video games and winning all 14 points played behind her first serve.

PRAGUE OPEN

The seeds held to type in the semifinals, and top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania will deal with third-seeded Eilse Mertens of Belgium for the claycourt title Sunday.

Both gamers required a tiebreak in among their sets, Halep in her first set versus compatriot Irina-Camelia Begu …