Bradley Cooper calls awards season ‘meaningless,’ ‘devoid of artistic creation’ after years of Oscar snubs

By
Jasyson
-

The 45-year-old star has actually been chosen for 8 Oscars and got absolutely no wins.

BRADLEY COOPER OPENS UP ABOUT CARETAKER ROLE FOR HIS MOTHER DURING QUARANTINE

In a discussion with Anthony Ramos for Interview Magazine, who appeared in “A Star is Born,” Cooper discussed his cold shoulder when it pertains to awards.

Bradley Cooper goes to the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures ‘Avengers: Endgame’ at Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019
(Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/ FilmMagic)

Ramos, 28, mentioned that stars getting “singled out” throughout awards season can develop selfishness. What we forget is that we’re a “representation of the story that those 150 to 200 told together.”

Cooper concurred and stated, “That awards season stuff is a real test. It’s set up to foster that mentality.”

“It’s quite a thing to work through, and it’s completely devoid of artistic creation,” the “Limitless” star included.

BAFTA AWARDS POSTPONED TO APRIL 2021 DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper during the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

Gloria Campano and Bradley Cooper throughout the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Cooper worried that acting and directing is more about enthusiasm, instead of honors.

“It’s not why …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 14

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR