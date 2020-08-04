Bradl to replace injured Marquez at Brno MotoGP

Marquez broke his ideal arm in a crash throughout last month’s Spanish Grand Prix at Jerez and went through an operation to have a titanium plate and 12 screws placed into the humerus bone on the Tuesday following.

He tried a marvelous return for the Andalusian GP the following week, however had to desert this after certifying owing to swelling in his arm robbing him of strength.

Marquez was set to return for today’s Brno race, however tension on the plate in his arm indicated he had to have a 2nd operation on Monday to have it changed.

This has actually ruled him out of this weekend’s 3rd round of the 2020 season at Brno and puts his title defence in severe doubt.

Honda test rider Bradl will make his 10 th MotoGP look this weekend in the Brno race given that losing his full-time Aprilia flight back in 2016, having actually finished 4 occasions in 2015 and 5 occasions in 2018.

Contesting the Spanish GP as a wildcard and the German, Czech and Austrian GPs as replacement for the injured Jorge Lorenzo in 2015, Bradl handled a finest of 10 th in 2 of those getaways.

“First of all I want to wish Marc a speedy recovery, what he did in Jerez was incredible and he showed that he has the true spirit of a champion,” Bradl stated.

” I am looking forward to riding the Honda RC213 V once again, due to the international pandemic we …