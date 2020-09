BRADENTON, Fla. — Bradenton police are investigating a death after a body was found floating in the Manatee River Sunday morning.

Police said the death happened in the 200 block of Riverside Drive E. A body was found floating in the Manatee River around 9:30 a.m.

Sunday afternoon, Detectives did identify the body.

Officials said they are still determining the cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact police.