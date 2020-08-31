Brad Pitt’s rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski is reportedly still married

Poturalski is reportedly the guy’s 4th spouse and the set presumably have an “open marriage,” the outlet reported.

BRAD PITT AND RUMORED GIRLFRIEND, GERMAN MODEL NICOLE POTURALSKI, SPOTTED IN FRANCE

“They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an ‘open marriage,’” a source declared. “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy.”

The source likewise declared Pitt and Poturalski satisfied at the business person’s dining establishment, Borchardt, in Berlin last year while Pitt was doing press for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“Brad has been coming to Borchardt for years. He knows [the alleged husband] and Nicole was at the restaurant when he came to celebrate his new film,” the expert declared.

Last week, the Oscar- winning star was identified in Paris with Poturalski An eyewitness informed ETOnline that Poturalski gotten here from Berlin at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport, where she was seen waiting on the 56-year-old’s flight, which was being available in from the United States.

According to the outlet, the set then avoided to Paris-Le Bourget Airport, where they boarded a personal jet bound for the South ofFrance Pitt and Poturalski were …