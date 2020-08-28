Brad Pitt’s New Girlfriend Reportedly In ‘Open Marriage’ With 68-Year-Old Restaurateur!

Sounds like Brad Pitt does not mind sharing his new girlfriend!

According to a DailyMail.com source, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood star fulfilled the spectacular Nicole Poturalski at an elite Berlin dining establishment that is owned by her spouse. That’s right, Perezcious readers: Brad’s new capture is a wife!

But it’s not cheating precisely …

The outlet reported that the 27-year-old design remains in an “open marriage” with 68-year-old restaurateur Roland Mary, who obviously fulfilled the motion picture star YEARS prior to Brad laid eyes on his spouse in August 2019. Word on the street is the Oscar– winner ended up being familiarized with Mary and his dining establishment, Borchardt, method back in 2009 when he was shooting on place in Germany for the Quentin Tarantino flick, Inglourious Basterds.

Related: August Alsina On Why He Went Public With Jada Pinkett Smith ‘Entanglement’!

Brad went back to the town hall location in August of in 2015 while promoting his most current Tarantino motion picture, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, with the director and co-stars Leonardo Di Caprio and Margot Robbie when he fulfilled Nicole for the very first time. A good friend of the design informed MailOn line: