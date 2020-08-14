Brad Pitt’s Legal Team Hits Back At Angelina Jolie’s ‘Bad Faith’ Request In Nasty Custody Battle

Will Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie ever resolve their custody issues?! As of now, the jury is still out!

As we previously reported, the Maleficent star alleged in court documents earlier this week that Judge John W. Ouderkirk “failed to disclose” a professional relationship between himself and a member of her ex-husband’s legal team, Lance Stephen Spiegel, arguing that it goes against ethical standards.

After submitting the paperwork to ask for a new Judge on Monday, Jolie’s lawyer Samantha Bley DeJean told Us Weekly:

“All my client is asking for is a fair trial based on facts, with no special favors extended to either side. The only way litigants can trust the process is for everyone involved to ensure that there is transparency and impartiality.”

And now Pitt’s team has responded, calling out the request as a “belated” and “thinly veiled attempt” at delaying “the adjudication of long-pending custody issues” in their case. As you’ll recall, the couple split in September 2016, and became legally single from each other in April 2019. Together, the exes share six children: 19-year-old Maddox, 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins…